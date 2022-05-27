Back in February, fans were treated to various songs from what was meant to be Kanye West‘s eleventh studio LP DONDA 2, both through varying live “experiences” and by way of the Chicago icon’s $200 stem player. One of those songs revealed was a powerful cut titled “TRUE LOVE,” which Ye co-produced alongside Mike Dean, Ojivolta, and John Cunningham — the track also features a posthumous appearance from XXXTENTACION, who’s vocals beautiful match Ye‘s raps about family, his now-failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, and more:

“No hard feelings, but these feelings harder, when I think about it, my eyes fill up with water, don’t have our daughters, butterfly while they larvae, wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow, wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow, wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed, when I gotta return them, scan ’em like a bar code, wait, no hard feelings, but thesе feelings hard though, wait, who got the kids in those, ‘What are thosе? Wait, why they can’t wear Yeezys with the cargos?”

Today (May 27), “TRUE LOVE” sees an official release for all to enjoy. In addition to being a DONDA 2 standout, the emotionally charged cut is also expected to land on XXXTENTACION‘s forthcoming body of work LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM. In addition, this week will see the arrival of the accompanying documentary LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION, which — as the film’s official trailer revealed — will give viewers a look into the Florida talent’s rise to stardom, along with the ups and downs that have taken place during that time:

“Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners as well as unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

Stream “TRUE LOVE” below.