Back in August, Kanye West unveiled Donda, his successful LP named after his mother, and then circled back two months later to share its deluxe upgrade. Over the weekend, West kept the project’s momentum going by dropping a new “Life of the Party” visual, which features a plethora of childhood photos of Ye that come to life. The track originally features an opening verse from Andre 3000, but the newly released visualizer reels listeners in by starting with Kanye’s second verse on the song:

Southside gang mentality weigh heavy, I was thinkin’ out the box even in a Box Chevy and my favorite art teacher name was Mrs. Levy/ ‘Round the time, I learned to put my feelings to a medley (The life of the party)/ I ain’t turn in homework for like four months and I bet she let me

She saw the vision “Yeezy you special, go make your own decisions then”/ Man, that was a good choice, faith driving us like a Rolls Royce they tried to take my voice away, I ain’t try to take ya choice away/ I just prayed the water break, just for my daughter sake, from a slip-up

The tenth solo LP Donda was officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March. Kanye West reached the 1 million equivalent album sales mark nearly six months after it was first released in August 2021. Following three eventful listening sessions, Donda was released on August 29, 2021. The 27-track offering earned 309,000 album equivalent units its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It is Ye’s ninth straight project to reach the top spot during its first week of sales.

