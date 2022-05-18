Kanye West’s Donda Academy is looking for the best of the best to join their gospel choir.

This Friday (May 20), the Donda Academy gospel choir will hold auditions from 3-7 p.m. PT and Saturday (May 21) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. PT at Eighty Eighty Studios, 11105 Weddington St. North Hollywood, California. The auditions will be open to students between the second and 12th grades and are for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Registration for this weekend’s event can be completed online at Donda.org. The audition form says, “We are looking for kids who love to sing and lift up the name of Jesus to audition for the Donda Academy Gospel Choir.”

According to the website, the Donda Academy helps students become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators, promising to give them a world-class education including a rigorous core curriculum with an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving.

The site also mentions that students enrolled at the academy grow in their faith and community through daily worship and also celebrate at Sunday Service.

West began Sunday Service in 2019 to combine his love for music and religion. The choir is led by Jason White.

In a past episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” West joined the show’s host to discuss the story behind the weekly gathering.

“It’s just an idea we had to open up our hearts to make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible and just do it for an hour every Sunday, and have something where people can just come together and feel good with their families,” West said.

For youth interested in enrolling at the academy outside of the choir auditions, the application deadline is June 10. The school is tuition-based, but scholarships and financial aid packages are available to those who qualify.