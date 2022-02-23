Muni Long continues to be booked and busy, setting the tone for a successful year ahead. After dropping off her Public Displays of Affection project a few months ago, fans have quickly gravitated towards her entrancing voice, pristine pen, and smooth vibe. She smartly keeps the momentum going with consistent visuals, starting with “Time Machine,” then followed by “To Do List,” “IMU,” and the fan-favorite “Hrs and Hrs.” She even circled back to deliver the official remix for “Hrs and Hrs, which now includes an appearance from August Alsina.

This week, she hit the stage at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to share a stunning rendition of the fan-favorite track. Surrounded by hues of gold, lovely back-up vocalists, and a live band, Muni effortlessly sings the love struck lyrics:

I could do this for hours, sit and talk to you for hours/ I wanna give you your flowers and some champagne chalice/ Order shrimp and lobster towers but it’s me that gets devoured/ Ooh, when you do what you do, I’m empowered

Best known for writing/co-writing the hit singles “California King Bed” by Rihanna, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft,” Pitbull’s “Timber,” and “A No No” by Mariah Carey, Muni is now embarking on her own solo recording career.

Prior to the EP’s release, Muni took some time to break down an explanation behind the track. “’Hrs and Hrs’ is just a vibe,” she says in a previous sit down. “I was washing dishes, and it was just a very monotonous task. I hate cleaning up. So I decided to listen to some tracks while I was washing dishes. This one came up, and I just started freestyling. I would every now and then use my elbow to start it over from the top. I think I wrote the song in maybe 20 minutes. I went in the studio a couple of days later and recorded it. It’s probably my favorite song to sing live. It’s just so beautiful.”

Be sure to press play on Muni Long’s latest performance of “Hrs and Hrs” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon down below.