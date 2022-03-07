Donda 2 by Kanye West, a previous recipient of the Billboard Artist Achievement Award, is not eligible for placements on Billboard‘s music charts.

According to Billboard, the album has been ruled out because of its exclusive release on his stem player. The device, they explained, can be used for more than just listening to music and is therefore considered to be more of a bundle package. Unfortunately, albums with merchandise do not meet the requirements for eligibility, but the publication is keeping track of the audio player and its progression over the years.

“Since the Stem Player is a fairly new concept, however, people familiar with the matter from both Billboard and MRC say they plan to continue to monitor its evolution as it relates to chart eligibility,” explained Billboard.

While teasing Donda 2, his first-ever sequel, West informed fans that it would not be available on usual streaming services.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” said the Chicago rapper. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

He later revealed that he made $1.3 million from sales in the wake of his announcement. “To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player, the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” wrote the “All Falls Down” emcee in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “We did more revenue on stem player, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.” Days later, West updated his stem player earnings to a total of $8.6 million.