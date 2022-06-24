Today (June 24), Chris Brown officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, Breezy. The freshly released body of work includes 24 records and features from Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, Lil Baby and more. Within the last few weeks, the R&B veteran dropped off a few recent previews from the project like “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid and “Wheels Fall Off.”

To keep the momentum going, Brown swiftly follows up the release by sharing his brand new video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body).” Equipped with an assist from Fivio Foreign, the Damien Sandoval-directed visual captures the essence of the duo’s wild night out as Breezy narrates with his lyrics:

Mami, you sad, she wanna sit but she on the pole/ She understand, she got a gift, if she wanna glow, crashin’ the whip, whiter than snow/ Fresh out the boat, she tryna fly, now we on a trip, somewhere in Dubai (Ayy) she lovin’ the life (Ayy)/ So high in the buildin’, look down at the sky (Ayy) girl, that pussy crazy, you know my mind ain’t right/ I know that she ready, she’ll find out tonight

Prior to this, Chris Brown shared his last solo body of work Indigo back in 2019. That project totaled 33 cuts and a slew of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Shortly afterwards, Brown doubled back and dropped off an extended edition of Indigo, complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s official music video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)” featuring Fivio Foreign down below.