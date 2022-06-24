By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Today (June 24), Chris Brown officially unveiled his highly anticipated album, Breezy. The freshly released body of work includes 24 records and features from Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, Lil Baby and more. Within the last few weeks, the R&B veteran dropped off a few recent previews from the project like “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid and “Wheels Fall Off.”

To keep the momentum going, Brown swiftly follows up the release by sharing his brand new video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body).” Equipped with an assist from Fivio Foreign, the Damien Sandoval-directed visual captures the essence of the duo’s wild night out as Breezy narrates with his lyrics:

Mami, you sad, she wanna sit but she on the pole/ She understand, she got a gift, if she wanna glow, crashin’ the whip, whiter than snow/ Fresh out the boat, she tryna fly, now we on a trip, somewhere in Dubai (Ayy) she lovin’ the life (Ayy)/ So high in the buildin’, look down at the sky (Ayy) girl, that pussy crazy, you know my mind ain’t right/ I know that she ready, she’ll find out tonight

Prior to this, Chris Brown shared his last solo body of work Indigo back in 2019. That project totaled 33 cuts and a slew of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Shortly afterwards, Brown doubled back and dropped off an extended edition of Indigo, complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s official music video for “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)” featuring Fivio Foreign down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DaBaby connects with Davido for "SHOWING OFF HER BODY"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.24.2022

Chris Brown returns with new 'BREEZY' album

By DJ First Class
  /  06.24.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DaBaby connects with Davido for "SHOWING OFF HER BODY"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.24.2022

Chris Brown returns with new 'BREEZY' album

By DJ First Class
  /  06.24.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More