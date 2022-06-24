There is no question about it that Chris Brown is a living legend. Having over 15 years in the game is very impressive to say the least, and CB does not seem to be pumping his brakes just yet. It has been 3 years since the release of Brown’s Indigo album and fans have been wondering what was next for the multi-talented artist. With us abruptly converting over to this new world with COVID-19 for two years and counting, time does not seem like it has been timing — but it low key has. Today (June 24), Chris Brown returns to the scene with his tenth studio album BREEZY and it is right on time for the summer vibes.

Chris Brown is gonna be relevant forever that dude is Goated — Abdellah Zi (@therealazizi) June 22, 2022

The world knew Chris would be something special since the release of his debut single “Run It” back in 2005 with Juelz Santana. Sure enough, he continued to elevate and one-up himself with every release. It may be safe to say that Breezy has reached somewhat of an OG status in the industry now, but the way he is still getting motion with his self-motivated work ethic — he cannot be stopped.

Leading up to the album’s release, Chris Brown has had one hell of a press run, being featured on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and Big Boy’s Neighborhood etc. In the sit-down with Gillie & Wallo, CB discussed one particular collaboration he wants to fulfill: Beyonce. “Probably Beyoncé…only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” he said. “That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down.”

BREEZY includes 24 records and features from Jck Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, Lil Baby and more!