Former B2K member J-Boog clapped back at the band’s lead singer Omarion for saying the other members of the group were “backup dancers” who “always prayed for his downfall.”

The heated back and forth originally started because of the Verzuz battle between Omarion and fellow R&B singer Mario this past Thursday (June 23). Mario had social media dying of laughter when he brought out impersonators to make fun of B2K.

Omarion took offense when his fellow band members J-Boog, Lil Fizz and Raz B joined in on the laughter by posting “You got served,” on their Instagram accounts to signal that Omarion lost badly in the Verzuz battle.

Omarion responded in a post on his Instagram account, “Y’all are hilarious, I’m enjoying the creativity. If you’re lucky enough to be in this business for 22 years you understand that at some point you will experience malfunctions. It comes with being an artist and making yourself vulnerable to the world.”

Omarion continued, “But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group. Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hating on O. I heard UPS is hiring.”

J-Boog then took to his Instagram page where he unleashed the heat on Omarion in a lengthy post for his “disrespect.”

“This thing we call B2K was never the Omarion show. It was more like a circus and each guy brought a special attraction and collectively it was fun to watch,” J-Boog wrote. “Watching you only lets me know that you were not really paying attention to what was making you Omarion because without us around it’s clear you can’t tap back into him. You look lost, almost like you looking for us to feed off. You are a fame hog and that got the best of you.”

J-Boog continued, saying that Omarion was jealous that other members in the group had become more popular than him. “Fame is a hell of a drug. I know when we were together as a group you wanted to be the most famous aka the most favorite … but that wasn’t the case. Fizz and Boog were the favorites. And you couldn’t understand that because you sang all the leads (by old school group design) but the guy who only talked on the track and in interviews (ME) and the other guy who rapped on our singles (FIZZ) were getting more love than you.”

The singer then concluded, “Chris Brown took your career and Bow Wow just took your tour,” Boog said. “If I was a backup dancer, you were a dancer with a record deal. Neither of us was singing fool lmao. Welcome to the jungle n—-, hope you survive the night.”