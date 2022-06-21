By Shanique Yates
  /  06.21.2022

Chris Brown is ready for fans to lay the Michael Jackson comparisons to rest. The musician took a moment to address recent buzz about him and his idol during an appearance on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

“That’s cap!” Brown immediately quipped. “My personal take on it is that I wouldn’t be breathing or be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. I don’t know if they look at it as a [Micheal] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] thing, but I can’t even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “With You” singer shared that he recorded more than 200 tracks for his forthcoming Breezy album. The tracklist, however, isn’t that extensive with only 23 songs that made the cut.

The comparisons between Brown and the late, great Michael Jackson have been the topic of conversations across the internet for quite some time now. However, recent claims from fellow entertainers, including Tank and Fivio Foreign, have caused the arguments to resurface.

Tank took to social media to share his sentiments after former NFL superstar, Ryan Clark used his platform to express his hot take that, “Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson.” The fellow R&B crooner supported the claims with some words of his own.

“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long,” wrote the “Maybe I Deserve” singer. “Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying.”

On the other hand, Brown reveals he “stay[s] the hell up out of it” when it comes to the comparisons. Furthermore he admits, “There’s no competing with him…Hell no. I got shrines of that man hanging in my house. Hell nah, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown
Michael Jackson

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More