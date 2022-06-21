Chris Brown is ready for fans to lay the Michael Jackson comparisons to rest. The musician took a moment to address recent buzz about him and his idol during an appearance on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

“That’s cap!” Brown immediately quipped. “My personal take on it is that I wouldn’t be breathing or be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. I don’t know if they look at it as a [Micheal] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] thing, but I can’t even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “With You” singer shared that he recorded more than 200 tracks for his forthcoming Breezy album. The tracklist, however, isn’t that extensive with only 23 songs that made the cut.

The comparisons between Brown and the late, great Michael Jackson have been the topic of conversations across the internet for quite some time now. However, recent claims from fellow entertainers, including Tank and Fivio Foreign, have caused the arguments to resurface.

Tank took to social media to share his sentiments after former NFL superstar, Ryan Clark used his platform to express his hot take that, “Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson.” The fellow R&B crooner supported the claims with some words of his own.

“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long,” wrote the “Maybe I Deserve” singer. “Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying.”

On the other hand, Brown reveals he “stay[s] the hell up out of it” when it comes to the comparisons. Furthermore he admits, “There’s no competing with him…Hell no. I got shrines of that man hanging in my house. Hell nah, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”