Photo: Getty
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022

As of today (Sept. 20), Nigerian singer Rema has surpassed 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He joins fellow Nigerian singer CKay as the second African artist to accomplish this milestone. In October of 2021, CKay became the first African artist to garner over 30 million monthly listeners on the popular music streaming platform. He broke this record after his 2019 single “Love Nwantiti” became a worldwide hit.

Last week (Sept. 13), Rema landed his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 17) for his single “Calm Down” that was recently remixed with Selena Gomez. It entered with 5.5 million U.S. streams and debuted at No. 91. The remix was released on Aug. 26, and that version’s official music video premiered on Sept. 7.

The 22-year-old dropped the original version of “Calm Down” in February as the second single from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. The album features Chris Brown, 6LACK, AJ Tracey and Yseult. He has also worked with acts including Jason Derulo, Mahalia, Skepta and Justine Skye.

According to Billboard, Rema first appeared on a Billboard chart in July 2020 with his track “Woman,” which reached No. 15 on World Digital Song Sales. He followed that up with a pair of releases that hit Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart: “Simple Things,” with DJDS and Tory Lanez peaked at No. 50 in July 2020, and “Jealousy” by FKA Twigs featuring Rema reached No. 13 in January.

Rema just finished the North American leg of his “Rave & Roses World Tour” and is set to continue with Europe in October. His United Kingdom tour was set to start Sept. 18 but due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, he took to his Instagram account and said that he has decided to postpone it. New dates haven’t been announced yet.

Below are the top 10 African artists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify right now, according to Africa Facts Zone.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rema shares 'Rave & Roses' album featuring 6lack, Chris Brown, and more

By Regina Cho
  /  03.25.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rema

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rema shares 'Rave & Roses' album featuring 6lack, Chris Brown, and more

By Regina Cho
  /  03.25.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More