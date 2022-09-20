As of today (Sept. 20), Nigerian singer Rema has surpassed 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He joins fellow Nigerian singer CKay as the second African artist to accomplish this milestone. In October of 2021, CKay became the first African artist to garner over 30 million monthly listeners on the popular music streaming platform. He broke this record after his 2019 single “Love Nwantiti” became a worldwide hit.

Last week (Sept. 13), Rema landed his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 17) for his single “Calm Down” that was recently remixed with Selena Gomez. It entered with 5.5 million U.S. streams and debuted at No. 91. The remix was released on Aug. 26, and that version’s official music video premiered on Sept. 7.

The 22-year-old dropped the original version of “Calm Down” in February as the second single from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. The album features Chris Brown, 6LACK, AJ Tracey and Yseult. He has also worked with acts including Jason Derulo, Mahalia, Skepta and Justine Skye.

According to Billboard, Rema first appeared on a Billboard chart in July 2020 with his track “Woman,” which reached No. 15 on World Digital Song Sales. He followed that up with a pair of releases that hit Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart: “Simple Things,” with DJDS and Tory Lanez peaked at No. 50 in July 2020, and “Jealousy” by FKA Twigs featuring Rema reached No. 13 in January.

Rema just finished the North American leg of his “Rave & Roses World Tour” and is set to continue with Europe in October. His United Kingdom tour was set to start Sept. 18 but due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, he took to his Instagram account and said that he has decided to postpone it. New dates haven’t been announced yet.

