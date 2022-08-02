Back in June, Erica Banks dropped off her debut studio LP Diary of The Flow Queen, which boasts 13 tracks and additional features from Bankroll Freddie, BeatKing, and DreamDoll. Today (Aug. 2), she unveils a new visual from that album for “Trick,” a MIC:LEE-produced effort that’s all about getting to the bag by any means necessary:

“Know he only fuckin’ if the check right, shinin’ on these bitches like a headlight, bitch, I’m that, know he got the bread right, fuck a nigga, make a nigga red light, I don’t wanna vibe, I just want the pesos, nah, we don’t kick it with these fake hoes, spend it, I’ma buss it like a Draco, I don’t wanna talk if you ain’t talkin’ ’bout a bankroll, I love a trick who gon’ do what he say, see what he got and I’m takin’ advantage, drop me a bag in the back of the Wraith, eat up the pussy, I’m speaking in Spanish, yeah, I be gettin’ in, having my way…”

Directed by Zaeim, the accompanying clip for “Trick” brings viewers to the strip club Tricks, where Banks and a bevy of other dancers are looking for a big payday after putting in some serious work. The video should also garner a few laughs, much in part thanks to the DJ and his announcements throughout.

Diary of The Flow Queen follows Banks’ self-titled mixtape released in 2020. Considered her formal introduction as a 1501 Certified artist, Erica Banks contained 12 songs, including the Platinum smash single “Buss It.” Months after the release of Erica Banks, the Texas star got into the holiday spirit with the well-received EP Banks B4 Christmas.

Press play on Erica Banks‘ “Trick” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Diary of The Flow Queen in its entirety here.