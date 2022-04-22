By Shanique Yates
  /  04.22.2022

Coi Leray responds to being the topic of conversation lately. From opinions on her first week numbers to comments made regarding her collaborations, the Boston native is protecting her energy.

Fellow rapper Erica Banks is among those who people speculate has fired shots at Leray after suggesting that Nicki Minaj only works with “girls who don’t know how to rap.” The feedback was made  following Leray’s recent collab with Nicki for the song “Blick Blick.”

Leray has since responded to the comments in an interview with TMZ.

“You gotta let bitches play the back, you know what I’m saying? Like, sometimes you can’t even feed into the negative energy. At the end of the day, what you put in this earth is always going to come back to you,” said Leray. “ So if that’s the energy she wanna put out there, that’s the energy she gonna get. We all know what’s up, like c’mon.”

Furthermore, Leray clarified that she isn’t focused on the chatter behind the first week numbers for her debut album, “Trendsetter.” Folks criticized the album for coming in at No. 89 on theBillboard 200, but she doesn’t seem to be bothered by the chatter.

“I’m happy, I’m super excited,” said the “BIG PURR” lyricist. She also mentioned that there are often great first albums that are dropped by dope artists that don’t make much noise on the charts.

When asked if she felt as though the comments were specifically directed toward her, Leray seemingly dismissed the speculation.

“It definitely wasn’t a shot at me, because we got a collab,” Leray continued. “I think that people are still learning, and as an artist, you go through a developing stage and you learn a lot. I feel like she might be at that stage. God forgives. She might look back at it and might wanna be like, ‘You know, I wish I looked at things different. I apologize.’ That’s what a real bitch would do, not a rap bitch, a real bitch. Period. I don’t give a fuck about Erica Banks.”


 

