It’s been a couple of years since Erica Banks released her last project, a self-titled body of work that saw assists from BeatKing and Lil Migo and boasted her breakthrough single “Buss It.” Since then, the Texas star has continued to increase her exposure with a slew of remixes, freestyles, and collaborations with the likes of Yella Beezy and Jacquees — see even released a four-track holiday EP titled Banks B4 Christmas.

Today (April 22), Banks makes her official return with the new single “Pop Out,” a Sgt. J-produced offering that sees her delivering her hardest bars to date. The track also sees a matching visual that comes courtesy of B.Rxb, and is filled with shots of Banks and her bevy of baddies rocking pink outfits and catching vibes to the music in different locations.

Recently, Erica Banks appeared on a recent episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” where she spoke on Nicki Minaj and her choice-making when it comes to creating music with new artists:

“I love Nicki, but I just felt like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time, but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.”

Coi Leray (who recently connected with Minaj on the Trendsetter standout “Blick Blick“) responded to a shared clip of said comments with laughing emojis. She also essentially dismissed the controversy during a run-in with TMZ:

“You gotta let bitches play the back, you know what I’m saying? Sometimes, you can’t even feed into negative energy. Like, at the end of the day … what you put on this earth is always going to come back to you.”

Press play on “Pop Out.” In related news, you can also check out Erica Banks‘ forthcoming tour and festival dates below.

Upcoming tour dates:

March 30: San Bernardino, CA – The Smokers’ Club Festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater

May 10: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

May 12: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

May 13: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

May 17: Austin, TX – Ema’s

May 18: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 21: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

May 24: Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

May 27: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

May 28: Richmond, VA – The National

May 29: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Outer Harbor

May 31: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 2: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

June 4: Boston, MA – House of Blues

June 8: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

June 11: Milwaukee, WI – WiscansinFest at The Rave-Eagles Club

June 18: Dallas, TX – Pride Fest Dallas

July 28 – July 31: Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza at Grant Park

Sept. 2 – Sept. 4: Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas at Las Vegas Festival Grounds

Sept. 22 – Sept. 24: New York, New York – Rolling Loud