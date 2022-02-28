Over the weekend, Dallas rap star Erica Banks releases her new single, the bold and catchy “Slim Waist.” The new track is paired with an LCRS-directed video that features Banks and her homegirls taking over a sex shop as she delivers her equally seductive lyrics to match the environment:

I’m a freak, I’m a freak/ I got a slim waist, body tight, what the body like, freak hoe with a mouth with the pussy belt/ Ride good do it slow with them hundreds foes/ Slut bitch she’s a hoe make the pussy go, I got a slim waist

No we ain’t together I don’t get in pictures, touch on my body in private/ Wet like the sea but he call it an island, fuck on the low so we fucking in silence/ Riding, walking this ho with my weight up, swanging my hair like I’m tryna get ate up

Last year, Erica earned two American Music Award nominations for “Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Best Trending Song” for “Buss It.” She also shared a freestyle at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and was featured in Billboard as a “Hip-Hop Artist to Watch in 2021.” With the release of “Slim Waist” and her forthcoming project dropping soon, Banks is putting her foot on the gas in 2022.

According to Erica Banks, she reigns supreme among other femcees currently in the rap game. Nearly three months into 2022, the “Buss It” star declared that she is “the best female rapper” this year. Since the release of “Buss It,” the track has racked up more than 227 million streams and hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m the best female rapper in 2022,” she tweeted. “Argue with yo supportive homegirl.”

Be sure to press play on Erica Banks’ brand new music video for “Slim Waist” down below.