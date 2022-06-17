It is always great to witness new rappers rising to stardom from the ground up — especially when it’s a woman who is executing! The south has produced some undeniable talent for decades now and there is no secret about it. Texas, in particular, plays a huge role in the south’s success and legacy in rap. Rising stars like Erica Banks will certainly be the ones who hold household names in the near future due to the work ethic and talent itself. The DeSoto rapper is still fairly new to the game but she is for sure marking her territory right before our eyes. Today (June 17), Erica Banks blesses us with her debut studio album Diary Of A Flow Queen.

2022 has been off to a great year for music all around so far and Erica Banks is certainly contributing at a fairly well pace! Coming fresh off tour, the DeSoto rapper’s hit single “Bust It” set the tone for all of the amazing things she is going to gift us with as the world spins. She’s climbing at a steady pace to the top and Diary Of A Flow Queen is audible proof that she is here to stay.

Speaking with HotNewHipHop, Banks spoke on DaBaby offering to sign her to his Billion Dollar Baby imprint in her first year of rapping: “I just didn’t expect it to happen so fast. He actually reached out to me my first year of rapping, this wasn’t recently, this was like 2019 that he reached out. But yeah, it was overwhelming, I didn’t know which way to go when you have people offering different things in different places, it’s like, “Where do I go?” But like I said, I just go off of my intuition.”

