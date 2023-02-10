Grammy-nominated artists Wiz Khalifa and Chlöe Bailey will take the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show stage as it makes it return Thursday (Feb. 16), to tip-off this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The fan-focused show sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports centers around the popular Sports Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.” Their studio team, comprised of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, will anchor the day-long experience that invites fans to a live studio broadcast, NBA on TNT attractions, and previously mentioned musical performances.

Bailey is no rookie to the spotlight as the member of the duo group Chloe x Halle has made a name for herself since going solo with the debut of her 2021 hit single, “Have Mercy,” and performances at critically acclaimed award shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards.

REVOLT previously mentioned that “Surprise” singer will release her debut album In Pieces, in March 2023 after dropping several singles.

When the 24-year-old songwriter interviewed with ESSENCE last year about her album, she spoke about the meaning and inspiration behind her first album as a solo artist.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Bailey revealed of her forthcoming project.

“The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Along with Bailey, Khalifa has also been in his music bag as of late. Four years after releasing his last solo LP, the Pittsburgh native unleashes his seventh studio album Multiverse, on July 29, 2022.

During his sit-down with Consequence of Sound, the “On My Level” artist opened up about his behind-the-scenes process of putting his album together.

“I feel like nowadays music is kind of put into a box, and I wanted to break out of that box and have a real musical experience and diversify how people hear music these days,” Khalifa explained.

“Through technology and just the way music is really quick, people are throwing it all together, and you really don’t get to experience the bits and pieces that make it what it is. So this kind of breaks it back down and highlights different sides of musical inspiration.”

Early access and tickets to watch Khalifa and Bailey perform are available here. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. MT.