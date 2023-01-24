The wait is almost over! After almost two years of dropping singles, a debut solo album from Chlöe Bailey is near arrival. Today (Jan. 24), the songstress took it to Instagram to share a cinematic video announcing that her first album, In Pieces, is set to drop in March of this year.

In the video, Chlöe, who previously performed with her sister Halle Bailey as Chloe x Halle, wore a red latex dress as she sung: “Wear my heart on my sleeve/They all say I’m naive/But it’s better than nothing/When did it all get so heavy now?”

Previously, the 24-year-old artist released a string of singles including: “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night.” Before that, the sister duo released three albums under Beyoncé’s record label Parkwood Entertainment: The Two of Us, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour.

The Ungodly Hour project, which is the latest, is their most successful body of work to date. The 13-track effort, which only featured Swae Lee, debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart with 24,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021.

In April of last year, Essence caught up with the singing sisters and there, Chlöe spoke on the release of her debut album.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” she previously said about her forthcoming project. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”