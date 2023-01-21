The BeyHive is buzzing this weekend! To fans’ surprise, footage of Beyoncé in her first performance of the year made its way to social media today (Jan. 21). The songstress was on-hand for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.

According to Arab News, Beyoncé requested that “all phones be stowed and photographs be strictly prohibited,” but that clearly did not stop eager concertgoers from capturing her first full-length concert since the “On The Run II Tour “wrapped in 2018.

In some of the clips, she donned a yellow dress as she stood in front of a golden sun and a stage set that included a waterfall. And in others, she wore red and gold outfits. Her dancers wore similar-themed costumes, and her daughter Blue Ivy even appeared on stage to join in a performance of “Brown Skin Girl.” The singer’s dedicated following may remember the aforementioned record won the 11-year-old her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 2021. In true Beyoncé fashion, she made sure to pull off a grand stunt when she rose from the ground on a podium that towered several feet in the air.

The music icon released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, this past July, but has yet to release any visuals — hence the added layer of excitement from those who were thrilled someone broke the cellphone rule during her show in Dubai.

Last October, Beyoncé essentially confirmed she will be globe-trotting sometime this year when she launches the worldwide “Renaissance Tour.” A $20,000 concert package was auctioned off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. The lucky winner scored two First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with three-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property, two concert tickets and a guided backstage tour with Tina Knowles-Lawson. The package is rumored to have gone for upwards of $150,000. Like the Renaissance visuals, concert dates have not been released.

View the leaked concert footage below.

The moment Beyoncé returns to the stage after over 4 years. “At Last” ☀️ pic.twitter.com/F5iujYr8wk — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé levitating above the water while serving vocals 😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DIAuPHcemF — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 21, 2023