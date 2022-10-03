Chlöe Bailey and Gunna sparked dating rumors late last year when the two were spotted at an Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks game together in October. Months later, in February, they were spotted again hopping out of a car together, adding to the speculation.

It turns out that their February link-up was simply for a video shoot. The song was a romantic duet that sampled Jon B.’s 1997 hit “They Don’t Know.” With lyrics like, “​​They don’t know about you and me,” the rumors returned. However, after being spotted together on multiple occasions, Beyoncé’s protegé took a page out of the Renaissance singer’s book and remained silent about her love life.

During a Twitter Spaces conversion over the weekend, Chlöe finally decided to open up about her relationship with Gunna. “I’ma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For the Night,’” she began. After taking a deep breath, the songstress continued, “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f**king streams. I don’t even think he knows this. I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna.”

“Yup, I said it, b**ches,” Chlöe blatantly revealed. She explained that the song was written after an interview that Gunna previously did with “The Breakfast Club.” As the Twitter Spaces discussion went on, she added, “I’m a songwriter. I write my own s**t. I get inspired by the smallest things.”

In a snippet of the upcoming single that Chlöe shared in May on Instagram Live, viewers heard the lyrics: “I asked myself why we can’t be closer/I played those same games a thousand times over/And you crave those long nights with me, oh don’t ya?”

Chlöe also spoke to the Twitter Spaces listeners about why she doesn’t publicly discuss Gunna’s ongoing legal battles. “Why don’t I say, ‘Free this, free that?’ Kiss my a**. I support in real life. Thank you,” she shared. Before ending her session, she made sure to make it known that she’s single.