The biggest names in hip hop culture touched down in Atlanta this past weekend for the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T. While speaking on the “Rap Radar Live” panel on Sunday (Sept. 25), Gucci Mane shared an interesting revelation.

During his conversation with podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller, Gucci shed light on his infamous Verzuz battle against Jeezy. The tense battle went down in late 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the music-centered competition show was at the height of its popularity.

Fans tuned in across the world to watch the two rappers perform their best hits, and given their not-so-friendly history with each other, the stakes were high. During the November 2020 live stream, Gucci decided to play his song “Truth.” The record makes mention of the death of Jeezy’s former associate Pookie Loc.

Gucci Mane VERZUZ Young Jeezy attracted a larger online audience than Queen Elizabeth's funeral. pic.twitter.com/8GeFzsb2SH — Dr Boulé Whytelaw III (@BWhytelaw) September 19, 2022

As he reflected on the situation during Sunday’s “Rap Radar Live” panel, Gucci said he regretted his decision to play the song. “I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen. [That] I was gonna say that,” he noted during the conversation. He continued, “I ain’t like, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out.”

Gucci added, “I mean what I say. I say what I mean. So my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face.” One of the hosts then asked if he felt the moment was genuine and brought closure to their long-standing feud. Guwop responded, “Yes because after I did what I did, and he came back and said what he said, I felt what he was saying.”

The conversation continued with Gucci revealing, “I don’t even like to perform that song.” He reflected on his feelings at the end of the Verzuz. “When I left, I was like, ‘D**n. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said.’” He added that him regretting his actions also showed that he “evolved” and is “growing up.”

Earlier this month, Gucci and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their second child together. Other rappers have also recently mentioned how fatherhood has changed their outlook on what they say in their records. In a Sept. 21 interview on “Sway’s Universe,” Rich Homie Quan said, “I watch what I say. My kids are getting older. They can Google me, so I care about what I’m saying in these songs.” He added, “Everything don’t gotta be shoot ’em up bang bang.”