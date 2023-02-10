Today (Feb. 10), Billboard announced that SZA will be honored with the Woman of the Year award, the biggest accolade of the night, at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The singer is being recognized for her talents as a songwriter, artist, and trailblazer. She joins the list of previous winners that boasts names like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Arian Grande, Madonna, and more.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

The event will be hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson. It is set to take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. According to the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”

Some highlights viewers can look forward to during the show are Doechii receiving the Rising Star Award and Latto receiving the Powerhouse Award. Additional performances, talent, presenters, and honorees will be announced soon.

In 2021, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. The “Go Gina” singer will also officially be heading out on her North American arena tour later this month.