Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Today (Feb. 10), Billboard announced that SZA will be honored with the Woman of the Year award, the biggest accolade of the night, at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The singer is being recognized for her talents as a songwriter, artist, and trailblazer. She joins the list of previous winners that boasts names like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Arian Grande, Madonna, and more.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

The event will be hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson. It is set to take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. According to the official description, the annual ceremony “recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”

Some highlights viewers can look forward to during the show are Doechii receiving the Rising Star Award and Latto receiving the Powerhouse Award. Additional performances, talent, presenters, and honorees will be announced soon.

In 2021, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. The “Go Gina” singer will also officially be heading out on her North American arena tour later this month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on United States quarter

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Daniel Caesar shares new "Let Me Go" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Lucky Daye says to be "Careful" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
R&B
SZA

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on United States quarter

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Daniel Caesar shares new "Let Me Go" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Lucky Daye says to be "Careful" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More