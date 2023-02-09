Back in July of 2022, Lizzo unleashed her Special album, a well-received 12-track body of work that housed hits like “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Today (Feb. 9), the superstar returned to surprise fans with the official remix for the project’s title track. On the offering, she is joined by none other than SZA, who adds her twist to the record with a new opening verse about self love and acceptance:

“Woke up this morning to somebody judging me, no surprise they judging me, don’t know who I’m ‘posed to be/ I’m just acting up, I’m pressed as f**k and never saying sorry, found it in the end, I can only do it for me/ You call it sensitive and I call it superpower, you just like empathy ’cause you think it gives you power/ All I know is only God can judge me, I don’t hide my heart, I wear it on me”

Prior to Special, Lizzo’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Cuz I Love You. That LP boasted guest appearances from Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott. Months later, she provided its “Super Deluxe” upgrade, adding on five new tracks and an additional feature from Ariana Grande.

Last year, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. The “Go Gina” singer will also officially be heading out on her North American arena tour later this month.

Be sure to press play on Lizzo’s “Special (Remix)” featuring SZA down below.