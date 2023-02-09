Photo: Cover art for Lizzo’s “Special (Remix)”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Back in July of 2022, Lizzo unleashed her Special album, a well-received 12-track body of work that housed hits like “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Today (Feb. 9), the superstar returned to surprise fans with the official remix for the project’s title track. On the offering, she is joined by none other than SZA, who adds her twist to the record with a new opening verse about self love and acceptance:

“Woke up this morning to somebody judging me, no surprise they judging me, don’t know who I’m ‘posed to be/ I’m just acting up, I’m pressed as f**k and never saying sorry, found it in the end, I can only do it for me/ You call it sensitive and I call it superpower, you just like empathy ’cause you think it gives you power/ All I know is only God can judge me, I don’t hide my heart, I wear it on me”

Prior to Special, Lizzo’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Cuz I Love You. That LP boasted guest appearances from Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott. Months later, she provided its “Super Deluxe” upgrade, adding on five new tracks and an additional feature from Ariana Grande.

Last year, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. The “Go Gina” singer will also officially be heading out on her North American arena tour later this month.

Be sure to press play on Lizzo’s “Special (Remix)” featuring SZA down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
New Music
Pop
R&B
Singles
SZA

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More