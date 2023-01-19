Back in June of 2022, Erica Banks dropped off her debut studio LP, Diary of The Flow Queen, which boasted 13 tracks and features from Bankroll Freddie, BeatKing, and DreamDoll. Since its release, she has dropped off accompanying music videos for cuts like “Nasty” and “Trick.”

Yesterday (Jan. 18), the Texas-raised talent returned to treat fans with her latest offering, a bar-heavy freestyle titled “Gossip Folks.” The release sees Banks putting her twist on Missy Elliott’s iconic 2002 track of the same name, which originally debuted on her Under Construction album that year. In the new freestyle, the “Throw A Lil Mo” rapper glides over a Timbaland-produced instrumental:

“Punch in, you know I ate the verse heavy, p**sy on some period, 81st Deli/ How you wanna get it, I can make it work steady, if I give it to you now, you gon’ have to get ready/ Don’t let the money make you, cryin’ bout a n***a, b**ch, fake news/ If I offer out a shot, I’ll probably take two, pull up in that pretty mother f**cker like a debut”

Throughout last year, Banks kept her momentum going by sharing a slew of guest verses on tracks like “HDBG Shemix” by cupcakKe, “Poppin’ Them Tags” by SMITH, and “Squirt” by Dallas P. She also earned two American Music Award nominations for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Trending Song for her viral hit “Buss It.”

In a previous interview, Banks described her overall sound and the vibe her music is known for. “One thing I’ma do is give you a club record,” she said. “I’m all about dancing and partying. That’s the best description of my music. Dance, party, have a good time, and throw some a**, period.”

Be sure to press play on Erica Banks’ “Gossip Folks (Freestyle)” down below.