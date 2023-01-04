In June 2021, Erica Banks dropped off her debut studio LP, Diary of The Flow Queen, which boasted 13 tracks and features from Bankroll Freddie, BeatKing, and DreamDoll. Since its release, she has treated fans with music videos for cuts like “Nasty” and “Trick.”

Yesterday (Jan. 3), the Texas-bred artist returned with her “It’s Goin’ Down (Freestyle)” where she puts her own flavor on the classic Yung Joc track. The accompanying VisualzByDee-directed clip sees Banks attending events and performing on stage as she flows over the 2006 instrumental:

“B**ch you know who I am, ain’t no b**ches holding me/ Baggin’ all these verses, slap your h** with all these groceries, and done pop my s**t for two years, it’s clear there ain’t no holding me/ They’re like why we ain’t see you out no where, it’s ’cause I’m where I’m supposed to be/ They hollering why you don’t respond, ’cause baby this an app for real”

Throughout 2022, Erica Banks has kept her momentum going by sharing slew of guest verses on tracks like “HDBG Shemix” by cupcakKe, “Poppin’ Them Tags” by SMITH, and “Squirt” by Dallas P. Last year, she earned two American Music Award nominations for “Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Best Trending Song.”

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the “Buss It” rapper spoke about demanding respect as a woman in the music game. “Being a part of the industry, it’s a respect thing I feel like because at one point, it was nothing but males. It’s male-dominated,” she said. “With it being a lot of women now, it’s important to shine that light on women. Let it be known that women can do it too, or do whatever.”

Be sure to press play on Erica Banks’ brand new “It’s Goin’ Down (Freestyle)” below.