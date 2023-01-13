Back in June of 2022, Erica Banks dropped off her debut studio LP, Diary of The Flow Queen, which boasted 13 tracks and features from Bankroll Freddie, BeatKing, and DreamDoll. Since its release, she has treated fans with music videos for cuts like “Nasty” and “Trick.”

Yesterday (Jan. 12), the Texas-raised talent returned to treat fans with her latest offering, a bar-heavy freestyle titled “Redefined.” The new clip arrived courtesy of Fresco Filmz and sees Banks spitting over an instrumental of Drake’s “From Time.” On the track, she raps about how she deals with people’s expectations of her:

“When it’s they favorite, they telling that h** to pop it but when I’m talking s**t, I’m too cocky, I need to stop it/ I’m violent and all I build is just some drama, and problems them h**s be lyin’/ I’m the truth and they can’t take that I’m solid and that’s why n***as f**king with a real b**tch/ I ain’t selling p**sy and morals, I’m selling real s**t”

Throughout 2022, Banks kept her momentum going by sharing a slew of guest verses on tracks like “HDBG Shemix” by cupcakKe, “Poppin’ Them Tags” by SMITH, and “Squirt” by Dallas P. Last year, she earned two American Music Award nominations for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Trending Song for her viral hit “Buss It.”

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the Cocky On Purpose rapper shared her thoughts on seeing fellow women killing it in the rap game. “I love to see that there’s a lot of us now. A lot of us deserve that shine now. I’m loving to see everybody coming together and collabing, working together as female artists. So, I love the scene,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Erica Banks’ new “Redefined” music video down below.