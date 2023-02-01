Back in July 2022, Lizzo unleashed her Special album, a well-received 12-track body of work that housed hits like “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” Today (Feb. 1), the superstar returns with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for the title track. The new Christian Breslauer-directed clip follows the Detroit-born talent as she becomes a superhero that saves her entire city. On the song, she delivers an empowering message:

“Woke up this mornin’ to somebody in a video, talkin’ about somethin’ I posted in a video/ If it wasn’t me, then would you even get offended or is it just because I’m Black and heavy? Y’all don’t hear me though/ I’ve been the same since I’ve been drivin’ slow on Bissonnet, call up anybody I knew and they would tell you that/ Fame is pretty new, but I’ve been used to people judgin’ me”

The Grammy award-winning multihyphenate also hinted that fans can expect a new drop sometime in the near future. “Something extra special arriving soon,” she wrote in the YouTube description.

Prior to Special, Lizzo’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Cuz I Love You. That LP boasted guest appearances from Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott. Months later, she provided its “Super Deluxe” upgrade, adding on five new tracks and an additional feature from Ariana Grande.

In a recent interview, the “Truth Hurts” singer opened up about her childhood experiences that shaped her personality today. “I wanted to be accepted so bad; not fitting in really hurt,” she said. “My defense mechanism was humor. I became the class clown. That’s a kind of perceived confidence. And I have the type of social anxiety where I get louder and funnier the more stressed I am.”

Be sure to press play on Lizzo’s brand new “Special” music video down below.