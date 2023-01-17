It’s a new year with new chances to get out and enjoy your favorite artists. Today (Jan. 17), headliners for the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival were announced. Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo are among the chart-toppers fans can expect to see.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. shared in a statement. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day,” he added.

The three-day event returns to New York June 9-11 but will be in a new location this year. Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the site of two World’s Fairs, will be the updated venue. In addition to K. Dot and Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Giveon and more will also hit the stage. Those interested in attending can purchase passes as early as today. Citi cardholders can get in on an exclusive presale promotion for three-day and one-day GA, GA+ (new), VIP and Platinum tickets today from 10:00 a.m. ET through Thursday (Jan. 19) at 11:59 a.m. ET. Early access purchases not with Citi begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Performing at the Governors Ball isn’t the only thing Lamar and Lizzo have in common. Both recently appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” In October, the TDE rapper served as the musical guest for the premiere of the sketch comedy series’ 48th season. Later in the year, the “Truth Hurts” singer appeared on the long-running show just in time for Christmas and spread holiday cheer with songs from her second album, Special.