Last month, Atlanta-based poet Aurielle Marie posted a TikTok video asking Lizzo if she could borrow one of her previous award show dresses for an upcoming event. To her surprise, the video went viral enough for Lizzo to see it and the Grammy-winning artist obliged.

“Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo, gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally 10 minutes before we left for our flight to New York. It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE???????? I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU!” Marie shared in a tweet on Monday (Nov. 14). The author’s story is a beautiful one and has become a feel-good conversation online. “This lady posted a TikTok saying that she was nominated for an award, but was having a hard time finding something she [could] fit that would also be nice for the red carpet. She made the video to ask Lizzo if she [could] borrow her Emmy dress. Lizzo sent the dress. That’s so f**kin’ fire,” a user wrote.

Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York. It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE???????? I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU! pic.twitter.com/2qpBNDM6RR — queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 14, 2022

While some believe the dress Marie received is Lizzo’s custom red tulle Giambattista Valli ball gown she wore to the Emmys in September, it appears the gorgeous garment is actually a dress the songstress wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards. Either way, the gracious gift has fans praising the songstress. “That Lizzo dress story does not surprise me. She is genuine, loves amplifying and raising up her sista girls. She is a positive light and we are lucky to have her,” one person tweeted.

Today (Nov. 17), Marie continued to express her overwhelming gratitude in multiple tweets. “I’m an award-winning poet, essayist and documentarian. A cultural strategist. Formerly a community organizer, forever in [the] community. I’m never speechless. I stay on my toes. Always ready to seize the damn day. Y’all I can’t even talk, I’m sitting here sobbing. I’m so grateful,” the author noted. She continued, “I had no idea y’all would blow up that video, much less that it would reach Lizzo. It’s been the gift of a lifetime. But the kind words, the DMs from those of y’all who struggle with body image in this fatphobic world [and] those who have bought the book?! Y’all have my heart, too.”

Marie noted that the gala was her first big event since the pandemic and shared why wearing Lizzo’s dress meant so much to her. “Award shows have been virtual. Haven’t done many readings/events. It felt like this HUGE career moment sat alone in a bubble. Being IRL with @outmagazine felt like a coming out moment FOR REAL,” she said. The grateful fan mentioned that in addition to thoroughly enjoying every moment of her special event, she also booked appearances on “Good Morning America” and Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show.

I’m an award-winning poet, essayist, and documentarian. A cultural strategist. Formerly a community organizer, forever in community. I’m never speechless. I stay on my toes. Always ready to seize the damn day. Y’all I can’t even talk, I’m sitting here sobbing. I’m so grateful. — queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 17, 2022

.@Lizzo thank you for everything. I love you! I cannot WAIT for the @outmagazine event tomorrow night! Fat bitches winnnnnnnnn. pic.twitter.com/MvbdkVvbJb — queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 15, 2022

Y'all this woman made a Tiktok asking Lizzo to send her a dress she wore to the Emmys so that she could wear it to an event she had coming up…. and LIZZO SENT IT 😭😭😭. That is so dope. — Bella | Bookmarked Gon Make You Cry 📑🔖 (@authorbellajay) November 15, 2022

Tiktok is so amazing. This author has to accept the biggest award of her career & she made a video asking Lizzo for her 2019 AMA performance dress &… pic.twitter.com/jkT6QOsXFH — gabby.💐✨ 3-7 ⚜️ (@xogabbyelle_) November 16, 2022

That Lizzo dress story does not surprise me, she is genuine, loves amplifying and raising up her sista girls. She is a positive light and we are lucky to have her. — Tynisa Thee Cynical Gen X Witch Walker (@Kalarigamerchic) November 16, 2022

This lady posted a tiktok saying that she was nominated for an award but was having a hard time finding something she can fit that would also be nice for the red carpet. She made the video to ask Lizzo if she can borrow her Emmy dress. Lizzo sent the dress. That’s so fuckin fire. — Tyra Spanx (@yaATLhomegirl) November 15, 2022

This girl (auriellebewritin) on TikTok is receiving a big accolade as a queer writer and asked Lizzo for her Emmys dress and she sent it to her 🥹 — Mother Mysa (@Brieyonce) November 15, 2022

If you don’t ask you won’t know this lady asked lizzo for her dress and she really sent It 🔥🔥🔥 — Alexis🌸 (@ALoraee) November 17, 2022