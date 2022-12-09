It has been over five years since fans were gifted a full-length SZA project. Her debut album, Ctrl, indeed made a statement and showed the world just how thorough she is. Since 2017, fans worldwide have been itching for some new music from the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) star and finally, everyone can rejoice. Although Christmas is less than a few weeks away, Santa Claus has already made his first round with this new LP from the singer-songwriter. Today (Dec. 9), SZA brings forth her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. This is the perfect time for its release to be considered for your 2022 “best albums” lists.

The things I’m about to do I don’t regret . — SZA (@sza) November 29, 2022

SZA revealed the release date during her performance on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend. While on the show, she performed her two new songs, “Blind” and “Shirt.” In the Keke Palmer-hosted episode, she appeared in comedic skits in addition to her musical performances.

In a recent chat with Billboard, the TDE singer shared that she does not see longevity in her music career. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’ma take a good swing at it, and I’ma give ’em my absolute best.” She added, “I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free, safe and unrestricted.”

Equipped with 23 records, SOS contains features from stellar talent, including the likes of Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Check out SZA’s latest effort now.