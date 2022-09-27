Earning over $19 million its opening weekend, The Woman King continues to be one of the most talked about movies of the season — and SZA is making sure it stays that way. On Saturday (Sept. 24), the TDE singer shared on social media that she’d rented out an entire theater so that fans could check out the film.

“JERSEY. I BOUGHT OUT THE THEATER TO SEE THE WOMAN KING TODAY FOR FREE AT 5:30 PM! PLEASE GO SEE ITTTT!” SZA tweeted that morning. Emmy Award-winning actress Viola Davis stars as the lead in the motion picture. The film is set in the 1800s and tells the story of an army of all-female warriors who guard the African kingdom of Dahomey. When slave traders threaten their way of life, General Nanisca (Davis) trains the next generation of fierce female warriors.

Fans were informed that the tickets would be given on a “first come, first served basis” and only one pass would be allowed per person. “Your idea of renting an entire cinema for the public to watch the new movie The Woman King for free is such a beautiful and meaningful attitude,” one person wrote in response to SZA’s announcement.

SZA recently shared photos and videos from Africa as the songstress performed at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival. She also mentioned wanting to “go everywhere in Africa on [her] parents ancestry.com list.” John Boyega (Star Wars) and newcomer Thuso Mbedu also star in the movie. In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Boyega discussed the film and expressed his gratitude for Black women.

“Separate from a political statement or anything like that, it’s just, they fine as hell, you know? Melanin levels gotta be over 75 percent. Thickness gotta be there. Style gotta be there. We gotta laugh at the same jokes. We gotta bump to the same music. It’s just gotta be a flow,” he shared.

While speaking with Vanity Fair about the film, Mbedu said, “We want our work to spark conversations.” She added, “We want people to go watch the movie and then go do their own research.” The article was published today (Sept. 27) and in it, Mbedu mentions months of physical training she and others went through for their roles, as well as learning the history of the Agojie — the all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey which existed from the 1600s until 1904.

