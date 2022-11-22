Around this time last year, Don Toliver dropped off his sophomore studio LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 dope cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. The Houston native returned last Friday (Nov. 18) with his brand new single “Do It Right,” a Jahaan Sweet-produced cut that was featured in the recent Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

Today (Nov. 22), Toliver circles back to present the official accompanying music video for “Do It Right.” The new clip is directed by Alexandre Moore and co-executive produced by Ryan Heiferman and Mel Roy. The opening scene sees the “After Party” singer getting dressed for a night out at the Lit City club downtown as his song sets the tone:

“Take me to your crib and we can party all night (And we can), let’s do it, baby (Let’s do it), let’s do it tonight (Let’s do it)/ And I’m in the wild with you, and I end up falling in love with you/ It’s the type of s**t you expose me to, and I pulled up side by side in my Mercedes/ Ain’t nobody got you like I got you, I ain’t lying, I see what really mattеrs/ Ain’t nobody got you like I got you, we move higher and higher, you see what really matters”

Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new music video for “Do It Right” down below.