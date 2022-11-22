Photo: “Do It Right” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.22.2022

Around this time last year, Don Toliver dropped off his sophomore studio LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 dope cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. The Houston native returned last Friday (Nov. 18) with his brand new single “Do It Right,” a Jahaan Sweet-produced cut that was featured in the recent Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

Today (Nov. 22), Toliver circles back to present the official accompanying music video for “Do It Right.” The new clip is directed by Alexandre Moore and co-executive produced by Ryan Heiferman and Mel Roy. The opening scene sees the “After Party” singer getting dressed for a night out at the Lit City club downtown as his song sets the tone:

“Take me to your crib and we can party all night (And we can), let’s do it, baby (Let’s do it), let’s do it tonight (Let’s do it)/ And I’m in the wild with you, and I end up falling in love with you/ It’s the type of s**t you expose me to, and I pulled up side by side in my Mercedes/ Ain’t nobody got you like I got you, I ain’t lying, I see what really mattеrs/ Ain’t nobody got you like I got you, we move higher and higher, you see what really matters”

Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new music video for “Do It Right” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops new "Hi Haters" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  11.22.2022

Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk take over LA in "Twin" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.22.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Don Toliver
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops new "Hi Haters" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  11.22.2022

Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk take over LA in "Twin" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.22.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' unsurprisingly dominates the box office and much more

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office domination! We chat about the impact of the film ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy's Senior Advisor Corey Jacobs talks the Gift of Chess initiative and how the game can change lives

We talk to Corey Jacobs about the Gift of Chess initiative, which aims to expand ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
Bet On Black

Black is impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
View More