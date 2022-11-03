Photo: “Ain’t Safe” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.03.2022

Last week, Trippie Redd returned with his latest track titled “Ain’t Safe” featuring Don Toliver. The duo circled back today (Nov. 3) to share the official music video, which is directed and edited by Nolan Riddle. The new clip sees the pair venturing off into a trippy landscape filled with otherworldly plants and creatures as Redd spits some bars about keeping your guard up at all times:

“Yeah, n***a this s**t ain’t safe, Cartier ice the face, pouring a four of the drank/ Moving around in a tank, diamonds they water, they wet like a lake/ Thinking bout causing a scene today, sliding around with that bank, sliding around with a K/ You play with my brothers, then you gotta pay, we zip that boy up like he rocking some bape/ P**sy you better obey, you n***as better play safe, woah, you better play safe”

The “Miss The Rage” rapper has been busy delivering a slew of show-stopping live sets throughout this year. He recently hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Rolling Loud Toronto, and Summer Sky Vol. 1, while also supporting select dates of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

Last month, Redd treated fans with his First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Prior to that, he liberated his fourth studio LP, Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and appearances from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. The album grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new “Ain’t Safe” single down below.

