Photo: GETTY  
By Kevin Keise
  /  12.06.2022

SZA’s forthcoming album, S.O.S., is in high demand, and the numbers prove it. 

Yesterday (Dec. 5), the Top Dawg Entertainment singer shared a trailer and tracklist for S.O.S., and fans began showing support immediately. As a result, her sophomore album achieved a music milestone and it’s not even out yet. 

S.O.S. comes out this Friday (Dec. 9), but because of the streaming success of the released singles, the album qualifies for Gold status. 

According to Chart Data, SZA’s pre-released singles, “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt,” sold a combination of over 500,000 units. She dropped “Good Days” on Christmas of 2020, and “I Hate U” came out last December.

Along with the three songs that are already out, S.O.S. will come with 20 new songs and feature Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. 

Over the weekend, the Grammy award-winning singer went on “Saturday Night Live” to confirm the Dec. 9 release of S.O.S. She also performed “Shirt” and debuted a song “Blind.” 

S.O.S. will be SZA’s first album in 5 1/2 years. This is a follow up from her 2017 debut release of Ctrl, which is a 14-song project that features Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and more. The album debuted at No.3 on the Billboard 200 and went triple Platinum. 

Although she hadn’t dropped an album in over five years, SZA didn’t leave fans without music. Since Ctrl, she released several songs including: “All the Stars,” “The Anonymous Ones” and “Power Is Power.” She also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “Freaky Girls,” Summer Walker on “No Love,” Kali Uchis on “Fue Major,” and most notably, she joined Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More,” which earned her the 2022 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
SZA

