This past Saturday (Dec. 3), scores of viewers tuned in to the latest episode of “SNL,” which saw actress and singer Keke Palmer as the host. In addition, SZA appeared on the show as the performing act, delivering dope renditions of her latest singles “Shirt” and “Blind” with dancers and a band providing additional support.

Like previous guests, both SZA and Palmer could also be spotted in the hilarious skit “Big Boys,” a recorded tribute to dating a certain demographic of men during winter’s colder months:

“It’s cuffing season, now we got a reason to get a big boy, I need a big boy, I wanna big boy, I need a big boy with polar bear arms, keeps me warm in a winter snowstorm, wind chill is biting, but his jacket’s unzipped, he bring me my groceries in just one trip!”

It was also during SZA’s “SNL” set when she announced that her long-awaited sophomore LP, S.O.S., would be making landfall this Friday (Dec. 9). It’s arrival will follow the TDE talent’s 2017 debut Ctrl, a 14-track body of work with additional contributions from Pharrell Williams, Scum, Cam O’bi, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Frank Dukes, ThankGod4Cody, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and more. Said project debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since been certified triple platinum in the United States. Back in June, SZA celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ctrl with a deluxe upgrade, adding on seven additional songs for fans to enjoy.

As previously reported by REVOLT, SZA spoke on the forthcoming album following her big win at this year’s GRAMMY Awards:

“I think it’s my most unisex album, if that make sense. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”

Check out both of SZA’s “SNL” performances and the aforementioned skit below.