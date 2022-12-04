Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The Nope actress revealed the big news during her opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” last night (Dec. 3).

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she exclaimed. The 29-year-old then unbuttoned her long jacket to unveil a crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mom beamed with glee as she smiled and cradled her belly. For weeks, fans suspected Palmer was pregnant, with many scrutinizing her recent oversized outfits and other wardrobe choices that camouflaged her belly with patterns and big folds of fabric.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” she continued before adding that the pregnancy “has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

As fans know, Palmer has been dating NFL running back Darius Jackson since the summer of 2021. This will be their first child. While the “True Jackson, VP” star has mostly maintained a private relationship, there were a few exceptions where she gushed about her beau during interviews.

For those who may be struggling to wrap their minds around the Akeelah and the Bee actress becoming a mom, Palmer gets it. “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby, ’cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, you know? Things adults do,” she joked. Peep her opening monologue below.

Congratulations, Keke!