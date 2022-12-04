Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.04.2022

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The Nope actress revealed the big news during her opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” last night (Dec. 3).

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she exclaimed. The 29-year-old then unbuttoned her long jacket to unveil a crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mom beamed with glee as she smiled and cradled her belly. For weeks, fans suspected Palmer was pregnant, with many scrutinizing her recent oversized outfits and other wardrobe choices that camouflaged her belly with patterns and big folds of fabric.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” she continued before adding that the pregnancy “has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

As fans know, Palmer has been dating NFL running back Darius Jackson since the summer of 2021. This will be their first child. While the “True Jackson, VP” star has mostly maintained a private relationship, there were a few exceptions where she gushed about her beau during interviews.

For those who may be struggling to wrap their minds around the Akeelah and the Bee actress becoming a mom, Palmer gets it. “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby, ’cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, you know? Things adults do,” she joked. Peep her opening monologue below.

Congratulations, Keke!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Keke Palmer

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Antonio Brown on Donda Sports, his rap career & quitting the NFL | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On the latest episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Antonio Brown sits for an interesting conversation ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.30.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Berner on navigating the cannabis industry and his brand "Cookies" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Cannabis mogul Berner appears on “Assets Over Liabilities” for a conversation about how he got ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2022
View More