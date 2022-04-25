Keke Palmer exposes the side of celebrity culture that can be frightening. She detailed how her decision to say “no” to a photo opportunity with a fan led to an awkward encounter.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain. to sex,” said Palmer via Twitter. “I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want to take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will.”

She further explained how the fan’s behavior put her in an awkward position noting that if she would have had an emotional response that most likely she would have been the one at fault.

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon,” the 28-year-old continued.

For more context, Palmer shared a photo on Instagram where she opened up about the defense mechanism she uses when placed in situations that make her feel anxious.

“Clearly I’m still upset about it,” said the entertainer in the caption. “I hated that I smiled, but this is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time.”

The “Pimp” actress says that even using the word “no” is a huge leap in her ability to put up boundaries.

“Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside, I’m still performing. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me. Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time.”

Lastly, she reiterated that no means no to conclude her post.

“If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock,” said Palmer.