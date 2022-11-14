The return of SZA is upon us.

“Saturday Night Live” will return from its two-week hiatus with a bang. Keke Palmer will guest-host the show’s return on Dec. 3 alongside musical guest SZA. The last episode of the season aired last Saturday (Nov. 11) with Dave Chappelle as the host.

Keke Palmer announced the news on her Instagram account. The Nope star, 29, excitedly wrote, “I can’t wait! The stage awaits @nbcsnl.”

Using the same image, SZA also confirmed the news on her Instagram account. “Can’t believe this is happening lmao. I plan on acting a f**cking fool. See you soon New York,” wrote the “Feeling Myself” co-writer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from SZA for years. The vocalist has been relatively quiet since her 2017 debut CTRL, which enjoyed rave reviews and was on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. However, she appears to be gearing up to drop her new album. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee released the single “Shirt” last month. The video trended at No. 1 on YouTube and stars SZA alongside LaKeith Stanfield.

Last week, she dropped an official album teaser entitled “PSA” directed by Bradley J. Calder. In the visual, the “Love Galore” crooner sits naked in a green ring of fire with what appears to be buildings and street lights behind her. She then stands up and pours a green liquid over her body as the background morphs into a beach. The short video ends with Morse code that translates to “S.O.S.”

“Happy birthday to me. Clock starts now. Link in bio,” read her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Aside from SZA, Keke Palmer herself is also riding high into “SNL.” Earlier this year, the actress starred as Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele’s Nope and announced the launch of her digital network, Key TV.

The 29-year-old has been booked and busy for over 20 years. Palmer first rose to fame in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee. She continued her acting career with several roles on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. In 2021, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Drama or Comedy Series for her Facebook Watch series “Turnt Up With The Taylors.”