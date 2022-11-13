If critics are hoping Ice-T will be the next celebrity to be dragged through the wringer of cancel culture, they will have to wait another day.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), Ice-T joined Dave Chappelle for a “House of the Dragon” and “Chappelle’s Show” crossover skit on “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian served as the evening’s host in what marked his third time helming the show after an election.

The “Half Baked” actor previously hosted the post-election episodes after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, President Joe Biden’s election in 2020, and this year’s heated midterm cycle.

Ahead of the live taping, Chappelle was the talk of social media as those who were outraged by his Netflix special “The Closer” questioned why he was given hosting duties on the late-night sketch comedy show following a social media-led campaign to cancel him for making inflammatory remarks.

There were even reports that members of the “SNL” writers room boycotted the episode, but the comedic rockstar’s team shut down those rumors. In response to the controversy, Chappelle’s rep shared the following statement: “We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott. In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration. Just as during Dave’s past ‘SNL’ appearances, you won’t want to miss it!”

According to Ice-T, the reignited upset over Chappelle resulted in at least one person suggesting the rapper be canceled for joining forces with the comedy juggernaut for laughs. “Somebody said they’re gonna CANCEL me after doing SNL with Dave Chappelle.. LOL! These MFs have been trying to cancel me for over 30 years!” the gangsta rap icon tweeted.

Somebody said they’re gonna CANCEL me after doing SNL with Dave Chappelle.. LOL! These MFs have been trying to Cancel me for over 30yrs! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2022

In response, one of Ice-T’s supporters commented, “People don’t realize you were blasted by Oprah and Tipper Gore, by the State of Arizona and Columbus, Ga. and you’re still here.” Another added, “Ain’t nobody canceling either of you. They better flick off with that talk. We got Ice T and we got Dave Chappelle.”

Watch Ice-T and Dave Chappelle’s “Saturday Night Live” skit below.