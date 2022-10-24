Marlon Wayans said he isn’t interested in appeasing the current generation because of political correctness.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, published on Friday (Oct. 21), the 50-year-old actor was asked about the 2004 movie White Chicks and how it would survive cancellation.

“I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on where you think people don’t need laughter and that people need to be censored and canceled,” Marlon said. “If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor. It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore. I ain’t listening to this damn generation.”

White Chicks is a comedy directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans about two Black FBI agents, played by Marlon and his brother Shawn Wayans, posing as white women to solve a kidnapping plot.

While some have considered the movie problematic, he assured the interviewer that he would continue to make films that make people laugh. The actor continued, “I ain’t listening to these folks. These scared a** people, these scared executives. Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend, and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

As a student of his craft, Marlon said he is motivated by positive feedback. “I’m a student [of] what I do to my craft, to writing, to acting, to producing, to stand-up, and the dramatic arts. I do the work. There’s so much more for me to show the audience. It’s just that I’m too busy creating opportunities. If more opportunities came my way, I would showcase that more, but in the meantime, I spent a lot of time creating opportunities. If I didn’t create opportunities, I probably wouldn’t work. So, at some point, the tides will shift, and I’ll get those opportunities that have been eluding me. I’ll get to showcase all that I can do, and let’s hope it’s before I’m like 90.”

Marlon recently starred and produced The Curse of Bridge Hollow for Netflix, released on Oct. 14.