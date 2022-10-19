Meta’s new anxiety-inducing series is just in time for Halloween.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the tech company announced its new virtual reality show, “Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans,” set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 26. As part of the series, Marlon Wayans will challenge his celebrity friends to face their fears head-on using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

The six-episode series, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will air on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT on the actor’s Facebook and Instagram pages and on Meta Quest TV. According to Variety, in each episode, Wayans will influence the different phobias of guests, including Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and comedian Loni Love. Among the fears are phasmophobia, a fear of ghosts; galeophobia, a fear of sharks; acrophobia, a fear of heights; and zoophobia, fear of animals.

In a joint statement, Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, said: “It has always been a goal to work with Marlon Wayans, so partnering on this project with Meta is a dream come true.”

In addition, Wayans said in the press release: “There’s nothing more fun than horror, pranking, and scaring friends. This show has all the above.”

Mina Lefevre, Meta’s head of development and programming, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the hilarious and talented Marlon Wayans as he brings his closest friends face-to-face with their fears thanks to the power of virtual reality. We’re excited to partner with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring these immersive experiences to life using Meta Quest 2.”

Two other horror-themed VR experiences have been commissioned by Meta, including “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat” starring Vanessa Hudgens and a VR experience in Horizon Worlds based on Jordan Peele’s 2022 film, Nope.

You can watch the trailer of “Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans” down below: