50 Cent is set to produce and star in an upcoming horror film, Skill House, about social media and influencer culture. The cast includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei, and Jacob Skidmore.

Film financier Ryan Kavanaugh told Deadline in a statement, “This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms. From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer — if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.” The film is being developed as the first installment of a potential franchise at the Los Angeles TikTok “collab house.“

50 Cent took to Instagram on Monday (July 11) to announce the project and share his excitement about working with Kavanaugh, whose Proxima Media company is producing the film alongside the G-Unit Film & Television production company. “In partnership with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-nominated mega-producer Ryan Kavanaugh,” he wrote on the social media platform. “Producers of Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia, to name a few. I’m working. Let’s work, GLG.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The next day on Tuesday (July 12), 50 Cent celebrated the Emmy nomination for his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. “So I guess I’m gonna win my first Emmy award,” he wrote with a screenshot of the nominees for Best Variety Special. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will also win an Emmy if their historic performance takes the award.