Ice-T is the latest musician to speak out following the tragic passing of rapper PnB Rock. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” wrote the entertainer in a tweet. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game…at all.”

Earlier this year, the “Law & Order: SVU” actor warned young rappers about visiting his hometown, especially during this past Super Bowl weekend, which was held in Los Angeles. “Not a threat, just a warning,” said Ice-T in a previous tweet. “Young rappers coming to LA for Super Bowl weekend, LA has over 50,000 active gang members. Make sure you play it safe. It’s the Wild Wild West.” The comments were a response to news that fellow rapper Kodak Black had been shot outside of Justin Bieber’s West Hollywood after party during the weekend of the sports event.

I’m done explaining LA Gang culture… MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 13, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB was shot after he was robbed while dining at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in LA. The Philadelphia rapper’s girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Stephanie Sibounheuang, was with him at the time of the incident. He was only 30 years old.

Other members of the hip hop community have spoken out following news of yet another slain young artist. “It’s frustrating that we keep losing our loved ones,” said DJ Drama. Much like Ice-T, he spoke about the dangers of the streets that lead to situations like this. “It’s unfortunate that you literally feel like you can’t go anywhere and nowhere is safe,” said the Gangsta Grillz creator. “And I’m not one who lives in fear, or moves in fear, but regardless, especially when you’re in cities like LA, like Atlanta, like Philly, like Chicago, you have to have a certain way that you move.” At this time, a suspect in the shooting has not been identified.