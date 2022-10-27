Comedian Chris Redd is recovering on Thursday (Oct. 27) after being assaulted by an unidentified attacker in New York City.

TMZ reports Redd was attacked on Wednesday (Oct. 26) night outside the Comedy Cellar — where he was scheduled to perform — by a man dressed in a blue “security” jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers, and a bucket hat. New York Police Department (NYPD) sources told the news outlet the “Saturday Night Live” star was getting out of his vehicle when he was hit in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose. Several people in the area helped Redd before responding officers arrived. However, the attacker fled the scene.

According to witnesses, the assailant snatched a Greg Yuna chain from Redd’s neck. But when the culprit grabbed it, the chain fell apart on the street. As a result, the comedian was able to recover his jewelry. ABC7 news reports he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and released.

After five seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” for which he became famous for his impressions of notable figures like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Redd announced he would not return to the iconic sketch show in September.

“Being a part of ‘Saturday Night Live‘ has been the experience of a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and the entire ‘Saturday Night Live’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

The comedian won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for co-writing “Come Back, Barack” with Kenan Thompson and Will Stephen and composer Eli Brueggemann.

Redd’s new comedy special, Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, premieres on Thursday (Nov. 3) on HBO Max.