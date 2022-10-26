“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host the 48th People’s Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

According to Deadline on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Thompson is eager to host the awards show set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 6. “I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”

The comedian is nominated for the late-night variety show “Saturday Night Live” in the Comedy TV Star category. As a six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson has received four nominations and won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the “Saturday Night Live” song “Come Back, Barack.” Thompson also hosted the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The publication also reported online polls are now open for fans worldwide to place their votes for their favorite nominee in the 40 categories representing movies, television, music, and pop culture.

Cassandra Tryon, SVP, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television, and streaming, said: “Last year, Kenan brought irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for the pop culture and the fans were palpable and translated in the room and on-screen. We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

In other Thompson-related news, on Sunday (Oct. 23), the 44-year-old comedian announced the long-awaited sequel to the 1997 movie Good Burger, starring himself and longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell. As previously reported by REVOLT, Thompson told Entertainment Tonight the film is close to happening. “We’re getting really close on Good Burger 2,” he said. “It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen.”

He added, “It’s closer than it’s ever been. So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it. We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we’ve been working on, out loud — just with a couple of friends and a couple of people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air concurrently on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards“ premieres with a red carpet special at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.