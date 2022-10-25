A sequel for the classic children’s movie Good Burger is officially in the works!

During TheGrio awards on Sunday (Oct. 23), Kenan Thompson said that the highly anticipated film is definitely happening. “We’re getting really close on Good Burger 2,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen.”

Furthermore, Thompson said this is the furthest the team has gotten to making the second film official. “It’s closer than it’s ever been. So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it,” said the “Saturday Night Live” actor. “We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we’ve been working on, out loud – just with a couple of friends and a couple of people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny.”

Good Burger debuted in theaters on July 25, 1997 and it starred both Thompson and Kel Mitchell from the hit Nickelodeon series “Kenan & Kel.” Mitchell also confirmed the sequel with a post shared to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24). “Now we’re cooking,” the actor wrote in a caption alongside a video of the script with his “Blessed Mode” song playing in the background. “Table read went really good! Good vibes! Good laughs! Good burgers!”

Check out his announcement of the news below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, both Mitchell and Thompson recently took to social media to mourn the loss of late rapper Coolio, who they worked alongside during their time at Nickelodeon. “Rest in heaven Coolio,” Mitchell wrote in a previous Instagram post accompanied by a throwback clip of the West Coast native making a guest appearance on “Kenan & Kel.” “We recently spoke a few months ago, laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on ‘All That’ cracking up in a Good Burger sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme song.”