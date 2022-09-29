Following the devastating news that rapper Coolio has passed at the age of 59, the hip hop community and fans across the nation are mourning the larger than life superstar, including two familiar faces, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the legendary rapper passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 28) after he was found lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s Los Angeles home. The Compton native, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was responsible for hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was used in the Dangerous Minds film. He also brought the culture the theme music for the hit Nickelodeon television series “Kenan & Kel.” The stars of the show took to social media to honor the entertainer following the news of his death.

“Wait, now Coolio,” wrote Thompson via his Instagram Stories. In another post, he shared an image of Coolio and added, “D**n homie, Rest in Power.” Mitchell also took to his Instagram to pay homage to the late superstar. “Rest in heaven Coolio,” he wrote in a caption accompanied by a throwback clip of the West Coast native making a guest appearance on “Kenan & Kel.” “We recently spoke a few months ago, laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on ‘All That’ cracking up in a Good Burger sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell)

Furthermore, Mitchell detailed their last conversation, noting that he has a promise to keep to the late entertainer. “Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago, you told me how much you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that,” Mitched continued. “I will Coolio, and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics.”