Yesterday (Sept. 28), the world learned that hip hop legend Coolio passed away at the age of 59, which led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes from longtime fans and fellow entertainment peers. One of the many to pay respects was decorated actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in the rapper’s music video for the iconic single “Gangsta’s Paradise.” In addition to serving as the title track for Coolio’s sophomore LP, “Gangsta’s Paradise” was also featured in Pfeiffer’s film Dangerous Minds. Taking to Instagram, Pfeiffer opened up about the aforementioned clip, as well as how the classic song still affects her today:

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist [Coolio]. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack — which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Coolio first broke out on the scene as a member of WC and the Maad Circle, contributing heavily to the group’s 1991 debut Ain’t a D**n Thang Changed. Since then, he’s released eight albums across two decades, along with memorable singles like “Fantastic Voyage,” “Too Hot,” “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New),” “It’s All the Way Live (Now)” with Lakeside, “C U When U Get There,” and “Gangsta Walk” with Snoop Dogg and Gangsta-Lu. Coolio’s musical achievements include creating the Kenan & Kel theme song “Aw, Here It Goes!” and his inclusion on the Space Jam standout “Hit ‘Em High (The Monstars’ Anthem)” alongside B-Real, Method Man, LL Cool J, and Busta Rhymes. Take a look at Michelle Pfeiffer’s heartfelt tribute to Coolio below.