The hip hop community learned some devastating news today (Sept. 28) that sent shockwaves to millions of fans. TMZ has reported that rap legend Coolio passed away at the age of 59.

According to the outlet, the hip hop heavyweight was visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles when he lost his life. His manager, Jarez, confirmed the news. TMZ says that “Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.”

EMTs were quickly called to the residence. However, Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez said paramedics believe he passed away from cardiac arrest. However, his true cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

If you’re a fan of hip hop, then you know who Coolio is. The prominent MC, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., descended onto the rap scene in the 1980s, but became a worldwide name in the 1990s. In the year 1995, he dropped the song he’s most known for, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” for the movie Dangerous Minds and his career skyrocketed immediately after. The track went on to peak at No. 1 and stayed in that position for three weeks.

Other popular songs of his include “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).” The former reached the No. 3 position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Since learning of the news, fans and fellow hip hop figures across social media have been sending their condolences to Coolio’s family and remembering him for his major contributions to rap music. There will never be another like him.

Rest in power to the one and only Coolio — who’s now officially in paradise. You will be missed.