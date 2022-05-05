“REVOLT Black News” has confirmed from reliable sources that YouTube sensation and self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has passed away today (May 5).

He was known for dating advice and YouTube videos where he operated under the self-proclaimed title of an “image consultant.”

Some of his most popular videos include “How Much Do You Cost to Submit?” and “Modern Women Are Average at Best?” Just last week he sparked outrage on social media after he said unmarried women who are 35 years old and over are considered “leftover women.”

“If you live to 35 and you’re not married, you’re a leftover. You’re leftover. Men know you may have a problem,” he said. “Whether you want to hear it or not, I’ll go with you. I’m telling you the truth you don’t want to hear.”

Although Samuels himself was twice divorced with an alleged single status, he never shied away from speaking his mind when it came to relationship topics.

Rumors regarding his death began circulating on Twitter and other social media outlets earlier this evening, leading to an online battle between Samuels’ fans and critics. Those who have found fellowship in the influencer’s ideology accused his critics of celebrating his death.

“Kevin Samuels told broke men & mediocre faced women to shoot in their range and only one group wants him dead because of it. LMFAO,” one user wrote, for example.

A young woman shot back, “I don’t believe Kevin Samuels is dead, for the record. But me not feeling bad if he is doesn’t mean I’m ‘celebrating’ it. He went out of his way to be cruel. We are not required to mourn virtues he didn’t show. And asking black women, of all ppl, to show tact is audacious.”

Further details surrounding his cause of death have yet to be revealed.

Story developing.