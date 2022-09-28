As REVOLT previously reported, legendary rapper Coolio passed away today (Sep. 28) at the age of 59. The news was confirmed by the Grammy-winner’s longtime manager, Jarez Posey. Coolio was found by a friend lying on a bathroom floor before medics arrived. The cause of death has not yet become available.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the Compton-bred rapper is best known for his 1995 hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song was used as a title track to the film Dangerous Minds released later that year. The mainstream success of the record propelled an acting career that included over 100 roles.

Fans and peers have taken to Twitter to give Coolio his flowers and share their favorite moments.

rest in peace coolio hoolio pic.twitter.com/ixUOMg5GwF — skya🐰aky wacky day (@andfuckvmin) September 29, 2022

One fan shared a clip of Coolio giving inspiration to K-pop group BTS as well as up-and-coming artists. “If you are doing music or some type of art, and you’re doing this for the money and the fame, forget about it. Do it because you love it,” said Coolio in the video.

Rest In Peace Coolio. Thank you for taking the time to teach BTS and others about music and artistry. 💜pic.twitter.com/010qpv3MdH — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) September 29, 2022

The artist also created the theme song and intro to the hit children’s series “Keenan and Kel.” Fans shared their appreciation for the record, which lives in their heads rent free. User motelsiren tweeted, “Thank you Coolio for giving us one of the best theme songs of all time.”

thank you coolio for giving us one of the best theme songs of all time pic.twitter.com/flk2lHHhSW — lauren badillo milici 🇵🇷 (@motelsiren) September 29, 2022

“The way tv and hip hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. And it gave us one of the best songs in the ‘Keenan and Kel’ theme by Coolio. Rest in peace,” said user nadirah.

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

Hip Hop heavyweight Ice Cube tweeted, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

See more reactions below.

Rest In Peace Coolio☹️ your name will always be cemented in hiphop , and thank you for being there for the Tannies since the beginning 💜 pic.twitter.com/o9RMoDncMM — (Semi-ia) BIitzz🏁💜’s FLO & Megan (@yoongisgunner) September 29, 2022

RIP Coolio. Thank you for being responsible for maybe the funniest sentence ever written in Canberra Times pic.twitter.com/4Kqy3xS3hu — Dave (@Mesut_Ausil) September 29, 2022

Remembering Coolio’s Appearance in Gravity Falls… Rest in Power man… pic.twitter.com/SPxDCiohF4 — Chris DeRose #NewDeal4Animation (@ScratchyDerose) September 29, 2022

i got to interview coolio one time and you bet i asked him if he was over his beef with weird al. pic.twitter.com/bVPZ15Qtpg — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) September 29, 2022