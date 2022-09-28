Photo: Getty Images
By Terzel Ron
  09.28.2022

As REVOLT previously reported, legendary rapper Coolio passed away today (Sep. 28) at the age of 59. The news was confirmed by the Grammy-winner’s longtime manager, Jarez Posey. Coolio was found by a friend lying on a bathroom floor before medics arrived. The cause of death has not yet become available. 

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the Compton-bred rapper is best known for his 1995 hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song was used as a title track to the film Dangerous Minds released later that year. The mainstream success of the record propelled an acting career that included over 100 roles. 

Fans and peers have taken to Twitter to give Coolio his flowers and share their favorite moments. 

One fan shared a clip of Coolio giving inspiration to K-pop group BTS as well as up-and-coming artists. “If you are doing music or some type of art, and you’re doing this for the money and the fame, forget about it. Do it because you love it,” said Coolio in the video. 

The artist also created the theme song and intro to the hit children’s series “Keenan and Kel.” Fans shared their appreciation for the record, which lives in their heads rent free. User motelsiren tweeted, “Thank you Coolio for giving us one of the best theme songs of all time.”

“The way tv and hip hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. And it gave us one of the best songs in the ‘Keenan and Kel’ theme by Coolio. Rest in peace,” said user nadirah. 

Hip Hop heavyweight Ice Cube tweeted, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

See more reactions below.

